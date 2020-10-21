Alice Ann Formyduval, age 77, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at their family home located at Finney’s Wharf on Onancock Creek.

Alice was born July 29, 1943 in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Louise Dickie Formyduval and Morrison Formyduval, Jr. The family lived in Whiteville, North Carolina and relocated to Onancock, Virginia in 1945. She had an idyllic childhood, growing up in her beloved hometown, marred only by a bout with polio at age ten, during the 1952 polio epidemic.

After graduating from Onancock High School in 1961, and the NAM Hospital School of Practical Nursing in 1963, she was married for thirty years to the late John Robert “Bobby” Walker, former owner and operator of T&W Block Company. Surviving are two daughters, Anne Wendell “Wendy” Walker and Genevieve Macon Walker, both of Onancock; sister, Marguerite F. Furr and her husband, Max; nephew, Macon F. Furr; and four grandchildren, John Major Morgan and Ann Marley Morgan and Charlotte Louise Graham and Jonathan Walker Graham. She is also survived by her cherished companion, Walter Jewell Stinson, with whom she enjoyed life and travelling around the world over the last three decades. Alice and Walt had many good times and dear friends in Easton, Maryland and Naples, Florida and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Alice was a life-long learner who kept busy with crafts and hobbies, including volunteer work, reading, sewing, knitting, boating, and exercise.

Per Alice’s request, a private interment will be held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock. The family invites friends to join them at the home of Ms. Wendy Walker, 24204 Finney’s Wharf Road in Onancock, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. to celebrate and remember the life of Alice Ann Formyduval.

Contributions in Alice’s memory may be made to Friends of Historic Onancock School, Post Office Box 467, Onancock, Virginia 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

