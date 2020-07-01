Alfred Norwood Parks, Jr., 86, husband of Joanne Parks and the late Jeanne Plant Parks and a resident of Harborton, VA, passed away Monday June 29, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Harborton, he was the son of the late Alfred Norwood Parks, Sr. and the late Minnie Louise Harrison Parks. He was retired from the United States Coast Guard and Harbor Master of Harborton. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, the United Methodist Mens Club, and the Fleet Reserve Association.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his daughter, Maureen G. Graw and her husband, Kenneth, of Harborton; sister, Vivian P. Justice of Exmore, VA; 2grandsons, Kenneth Michael Graw “MJ” and his wife, Alyssa, of Colorado, and Kenya Capers of Texas; and two great grandchildren, Isla and Owen. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was predeceased by his son, Keith Parks, and sister, Doris May Parks.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2:00PM, at Onancock Cemetery with Pastors Mike Muender and Kendra Powell officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.