Alfred Ayres Pruitt, of Onancock, passed away June 2, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, military honors were unable to be rendered at the time of his passing. In recognition of Alfred’s dedicated service to his country and the United States Army, military honors will be presented from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.