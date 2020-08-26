Funeral services for Alfonso Redden of Pocomoke City, Md. will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury Md. A private family viewing will be held on Friday from 6 til 8 PM at the center. Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery, Berlin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home Pocomoke City, Md.
