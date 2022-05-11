Alexis ‘Alex/Lexie’ Fountaine DeMarino died at her home in Raleigh North Carolina on January 20, 2022, at the age of 35. She is survived by her husband Michael ‘Mike’ DeMarino, her parents Robert and Kathy Fountaine, her brother Michael Fountaine and her sister Anna Fountaine Jessup.

Alex grew up in Townsend, Virginia and attended Broadwater Academy. She graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College with a degree in Exercise Science. Alex was a natural athlete, she loved playing soccer beginning at age five and continued throughout her high school and college days.

Alex was known by her friends and family for her compassionate and loving personality. She enjoyed long beach days, spending time with those she was closest with and caring for her dogs, Roxy, Bentley, and Lexus.

To celebrate Alex’s life, the family will be holding a private service on Saturday, May 14th. The service will be followed by an open reception from 2-4 PM at the home of Virginia and George Savage (22188 Bellevue Lane, Cape Charles, Va 23310).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Alex’s name be made to one of the following or similar organizations:

The Eastern Shore Community Services Board (ESCSB) Office of Prevention Services: https://escsb.org/services/prevention-services/#

Every Kid Sports: https://everykidsports.org/donate/

Makes sure that all students can afford to play sports– nation wide

Additionally, the family strongly encourages anyone who finds or suspects that another is in danger of doing harm to themselves to do their best to see that they receive the help they need for their own well-being.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.