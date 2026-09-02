Alexander Orlick

Alexander J. Orlick, 89, of Machipongo, VA, husband of Ronnie, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Al was born September 27, 1936 ,in New Brunswick, NJ, he was the beloved son of Joseph and Melany Orlick.

He graduated from New Brunswick High School. After high school, Al attended trade school and was a working member of IBEW, Local 456, from 1955 until his retirement in 1996. He lived in Milltown, NJ where he met the love of his life and future wife, Ronnie Sabine. In 1998, they moved to the beautiful Eastern Shore of VA and were happily married for 42 years.

Al loved fishing, carpentry and wonderful times spent traveling. He was beloved by his family, many friends and often called “Uncle Al the kiddie pal” by children and adults alike. Al was a devoted Christian, attending St. Charles Roman Catholic Church, in Cape Charles, VA and for several years participated in a singing group, “Real Men Sing Real Loud”. He also volunteered with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Orlick and Charles Orlick. His sister, Elsie Racz (Richard) resides in Leeds, MA. He was “Uncle” to eleven nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was an adopted Uncle to Dawn Hermsen and Tara Best, his Goddaughters, upon whom he doted.

A funeral mass will be conducted Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Saint Charles Roman Catholic Church, with Father Michael Imperial officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Al’s memory may be made to St. Charles Roman Catholic Church at 550 Tazewell Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.