Alex Komaridis of Parksley

Alexis “Alex” Komaridis, 81, of Parksley, VA, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. He died the way he lived, full of fight and with family by his side. Born in Manhattan, NY in 1942, he was the son of the late Vassillios and Kalomira Komaridis.

Witty, smart, and the consummate commentator on human nature, Alex brought joy, and a little dark humor (much like his beloved “Grumpy Cat”), to all who knew and loved him. After graduating from UNH, Alex joined the Air Force where he served as an officer during the Vietnam Era. Following his military service, he attended law school and moved to New Hampshire, with his first wife and growing family. He enjoyed small town life, with family and community at the center of all. Alex served as a general practice attorney for 20 years. Along with his wife of 30 years, Sarah (Cook) Komaridis, he raised four children and volunteered his time on the school board, as an active member of his church, and beyond. He and his family enjoyed doing many things together; showing horses was a big part of life. Alex enjoyed showing his Morgan horse, Caleb, in harness, and they won many a championship together.

After his retirement from law, and the passing of his first wife in 1999, Alex worked for Home Depot for the next 5 years. It was during his time at Home Depot that he met his second wife, Pamela Southworth Komaridis, and they were married in 2008. Alex loved “going for a drive”, and together he and Pam enjoyed long jaunts to explore new places. This sense of adventure and his love of small-town life eventually led him to Virginia and then to the Eastern Shore. He and Pam finally settled in Parksley, falling in love with the area and all that it had to offer. Keeping busy, he worked at the local Walmart and finally retired from work after 13 years. In his downtime and in retirement, he and Pam took many drives to explore and discover local spots that became favorites. Alex enjoyed spending time on Chincoteague, and always found his way to Mr. Whippy’s for his favorite vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and coconut.

Alex was a voracious reader and always curious about the world around him, and even tried his hand at writing a novel of his own. His book centered on the eternal struggle of good versus evil, with good ultimately winning the war. In his later years, paperback turned to technology, he was never without his iPad. Forever the handyman, he delighted in solving problems, especially if it meant fixing something around the house.

Alex loved his family and his role as husband, father, and grandfather. Family meant everything to him. He will be remembered and missed for years to come by those who knew and loved him.

Alex is survived by his wife of 15 years and friend of 22 years, Pamela Southworth Komaridis, of Parksley; blended family, Jennifer Newell (Mark) of Auburn, NH, Christine Komaridis of St. Paul, MN, Andrea Wray (David) of Tallahassee, FL, Kathryn Jenewein (Robert) of St. Paul, MN, Bryan Banner (Britt) of Nassau, Bahamas, and Wesley Banner (Bekah) of Fredericksburg, VA; brother, George Komaridis (Linnea) of Madison Lake, MN; grandchildren, Brendan, Hayden, Merritt, Fiona, Bailey, Tristan, Aidan, Madelyn “Mady B,” Nolan, Madelyn “Mady Moo,” Carson, Charley, and Alex; nieces and nephews, Kjirsten, Kylie, Nicky, and Scott; several grand-nieces and grand-nephews; brother-in-law, Tom Southworth (Sherry) of WV; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Southworth of WV.

Alex was predeceased by his parents, Vassillios and Kalomira Komaridis; first wife, Sarah Cook Komaridis; brother, Nicholas Komaridis; sister-in-law, Eva Komaridis; and nephew, Steven Komaridis.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., at the chapel of Williams-Onancock Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Alex’s memory to Parksley Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421 (http://www.parksleyvfc.org), or to the FoodBank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418 (http://www.foodbankonline.org/give).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.