August 23, 2023
A memorial service for Albert Tyree, Jr., of Bloxom, will be held on Monday, August 28th, at 11:00 AM from the Tyree Family Cemetery, 30306 Northam Lane, Bloxom, VA 23308, with Rev. John Cullop officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the US Marine Corps Museum, Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way Triangle, VA 22172

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

