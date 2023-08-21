Funeral services for Albert Kellam “Al” Barnes, of Parksley, VA, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at the Liberty Cemetery.

Contributions in Al’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.