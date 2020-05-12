Aileen Parks Mitchell, 85, wife of the late Thomas W. Mitchell and a resident of Painter, VA, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. A native of Harborton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Walter N. Parks and the late Enola B. Parks. She graduated from Cape Charles High School in 1952 and was a C&P telephone operator in Cape Charles. During the 1980’s she served as secretary/treasurer for the town of Cheriton, VA. She was a receptionist at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel for 16 years before retiring in 1997.

She is survived by her loving son, Thomas L. Mitchell and his wife, Lori. She was predeceased by a brother, Bramble Parks and two sisters, Marguerite Ballard and Gay Lassiter.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at Cape Charles Cemetery with Lori Mitchell officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.