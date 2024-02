A funeral service for Agnes West Hancock, 102, of Onancock, will be held Saturday, (Feb. 17) at 2, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Onancock, with The Reverend Ed Hunt officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Interment will be private.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes. com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.