Funeral services for Addie Lovett of Stockton, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Shiloh UM Church, Pocomoke City, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be held at Home Beneficial Cemetery, Stockton, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Joyce Dickerson of Pocomoke City
August 28, 2019
Burleigh Williams of Exmore
August 26, 2021
Mr. Carl Warren
January 31, 2022
Noah Robert Taylor of Melfa
February 7, 2022
Local Conditions
June 14, 2023, 2:58 pm
Cloudy
79°F
79°F
9 mph
real feel: 80°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 34%
wind speed: 9 mph SW
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:25 pm
38 minutes ago
The Carnival (in it’s entirety) opens nightly at 7:00 pm. The Cook Shack and Drink Stand only... will be prepared to serve food at 6:30 pm. We close promptly at 10:30 pm! ... See MoreSee Less