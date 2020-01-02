Adam Leroy Repinski of Parksley, Virginia passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia at the age of 70. There will be a Graveside Service held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Edge Hill Cemetery, Accomac, Virginia at 2 PM with the Rev. John Cullup and Rev. Bob Coniglio officiating. Funeral arrangements made by the Fox and Holston Funeral Home, Chincoteague, Va. Online condolences may be sent to www.foxfuneralhomes.com.