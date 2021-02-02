A private funeral service for Ada Dunton of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday at 1:30 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
