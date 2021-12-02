Funeral services for Aaron Ayers of Exmore, Va., will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM from the graveside of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Jeffrey Smith officiating. Family and friends may call Friday from 5 to 7 at the Cornish Celebration of Life Center on 5494 Bayside Road, Exmore, Va. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
