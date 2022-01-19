Mr. Charles Lee Hurst III, 79, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at his home at Peaceful Acres in Jamesville, VA. Born June 25, 1942 in Lee Mont, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Lee Hurst, Jr. and Mamie Porter Hurst. Charles graduated from Parksley High School and

immediately enrolled in the apprenticeship program at Naval Aviation Depot. In 1960, he began his career with NADEP, retiring in 1992 as the general foreman of aviation and apprentice instructor. In retirement, Charles continued to feed his passion and lend his expertise, working with

Piedmont Aviation for several years. He was a longtime member of the Exmore Moose Lodge and Parksley Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, camping, family time and researching genealogy. He is survived by his wife, Jean Parker Hurst; children, Laura Evans (Elton III) of Aylett, VA, Belinda Winslow (Jim Campbell) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Natalie Parks (Stewart) of Onancock, VA; brother, Frank Porter Hurst (Norma) of Accomac, VA; grandchildren, Rachel Carr (Michael), Elton Evans IV (Kayla), William T. Winslow III, Jay Click, and Nathan Click; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Waylon Carr; nephew, Dr. Frank P. Hurst; niece, Emily Grant; as well as his dog, “Angie,” with whom he shared a

special bond, and many dear friends and neighbors at Peaceful Acres. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in Charles Hurst’s name.