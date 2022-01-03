Gregory Scott Coleman passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Greg was born on Long Island, New York on July 2, 1958, and moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 1979 with his parents, Walter and Emma Coleman, both of whom predeceased him.

For many years, Greg was a constant figure in the town of Onley, Virginia, either riding his bike or walking to McDonald’s for the “usual.” He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and became an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Every year his fellow knight, Dom Sorrito, would take Greg to the state Knights of Columbus convention. Greg never met a stranger, and his outgoing personality brought a smile to all he met. Greg never forgot a birthday and called the radio station to have everyone he knew recognized on their special day. He knew Santa was real and the highlight of his Christmas was always a visit to see Santa.

Greg loved trains, and when he lived in Onley, he would go nightly to the tracks to wave at the engineer. Every now and then, the train would stop, and Greg would get a ride to Greenbush in the engine cab. What a thrill! One of his biggest disappointments occurred when the Eastern Shore Railroad ceased to run. Greg was a frequent competitor in the Special Olympics. The 50-yard dash was his specialty, and he had the gold medals to prove it. He was so proud of those medals and loved showing them to all of his friends. Greg also loved to sing. TV shows today are quite impressive, but Greg’s favorite were the old black and white shows like “I Love Lucy.” Thank God for TV Land.

In addition to his parents, Greg was predeceased by his brother, Walter. He is survived by his sisters, Gerry Reilly of Onancock, VA, and Kathy Graziano of Richmond, VA, as well as a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, and friends. The family would like to thank Deborah Weatherly, Pam Savage, Ernest Upshur, Christa Smith, and the many other caregivers who were so wonderful to him during his group home years. Greg was one of a kind and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley, VA, Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with interment following at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. Reception information will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastern Shore Community Services Board (ESCSB), P.O. Box 318, Tasley, VA 23441 (memo: Dogwood View) or to Special Olympics Virginia, 3212 Skipwith Road, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23294.

