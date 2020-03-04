Funeral services for Mr. Dory Epps, Sr., also known as “Buck Wheat” of Exmore, will be conducted Saturday at 3 PM from Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Cemetery, Painter. Family and friends may call on

Saturday at the church from 1 PM until time of the service. Arrangements by the Cooper

& Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.