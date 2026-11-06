Marvin Lee Nuttall, 91, a resident of Melfa, VA, passed away on November 2, 2026. Born May 30, 1935, he was the son of the late Fred Dewolf Nuttall and Louise Crockett

Nuttall. Marvin was a devoted husband to his wife, Anne Carol, for many cherished years until her passing in 2022. Marvin graduated from Onancock High School where he was quarterback for the Blue Devil football team. He fondly remembered his high school football days, often recalling teammates, games, and special moments that remained treasured memories throughout

his life. Marvin proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956 until 1960. Marvin had a lifelong love of sports and those were an important part of his life. Beginning in the 1950’s, he devoted countless hours to umpiring Little League baseball and football, later becoming a certified umpire. He continued his service on the field until 2001, leaving behind many years of memories and a lasting contribution to the local sports community. Marvin’s love of racing led him to serve as a flagman at the local dirt track in Tasley (A&N Speedway) where he enjoyed racing, friendships and memories. For many years Marvin worked in Insurance Sales. Marvin was deeply involved in the Masonic fraternity, dedicating many years of service and leadership. Throughout his membership, he held several prominent positions, reflecting his commitment, dedication, and respect within the organization. Marvin is survived by three sons, Jody Hopkins and his wife, Pat, of Onley, VA, Keith Hopkins and his wife, Gretchen, of Williamsburg, VA, and Steve Nuttall and his wife, Patty, of Eden, MD; and grandchildren, Douglas Hopkins (Mary), Jason Hopkins, Lindsey Hopkins Cohn (Jason), Brittany Hopkins, Matthew Hopkins (Wendy), Adam Hopkins (Deena), Katlyn Nuttall Oakley (Brandon) and Alexandra Nuttall Mengason (Drew). Marvin was blessed with a niece, Valerie Costello, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Marvin was predeceased by a sister, Eva Richardson; a son, Mark Hopkins; a granddaughter, Sarah Funeral Services will be conducted at Williams-Onancock Funeral Home, 94 Market

Street, Onancock, VA on Wednesday, November 11 th at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will be at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. Contributions in Marvin’s memory may be made to Central Lodge #300, A.F. & A.M., P.O. Box 978, Onley, VA 23418. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams -Onancock Funeral Home.