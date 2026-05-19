Cheryl Elliott

Cheryl Louise Phillips Elliott, a native of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and descendent of Hog Island Doughty and Phillips families, passed away peacefully May 14, 2026, at Vitas Hospice in Rockledge, Florida, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born January 8, 1945, in Nassawadox, Virginia, to Margaret Louise (née Chandler), and Otto Wright Phillips, Cheryl was the quintessential Shore native and was affectionately known as “Hog Island Lass”. She adored her time growing up in Red Bank and visiting relatives in Marionville, and Machipongo, Virginia. A 1963 graduate of Northampton High School, Cheryl’s charm and loving nature matured into the need to care for others as an LPN, leading to a long and illustrious career with Perdue Farms Inc. in both Accomac, Virginia, and Salisbury, Maryland.

In retirement, Cheryl loved writing about her adventures on the Shore with her family, including some hard to forget characters, both of whom made lasting (and laughing) impressions on her. Cheryl was a master needle worker, crafting heirlooms for her family that will cherish lifetimes after she is gone.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth (“Liz”) Ann Cottee Colvin of Melbourne, Florida; and her brother, Captain William (“Billy Ray”) Ray Phillips of Cape May, New Jersey.

By her side at her time of time of death, Cheryl is survived by her three children, Kenneth (“Ken”) Lee Hann (Angela) of Canton, Georgia, David (“Dave”) Chandler Elliott (Gloria) of Millsboro, Delaware, and Benjamin Harrison (“Harry”) Elliott, IV (Martha) of Melbourne, Florida. In addition to her many nieces and nephews, Cheryl is survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Wade Hann, Dylan Jacob (“DJ”) Hann (Ken), Grayce (“Vik”) Noellen Elliott, Cayce Summerset Elliott (Harry), Emma Catherine Elliott, Mary Virginia Elliott, Henry Aaron Diaz Ramirez, Cindy Judith Ramirez Sandoval, Kimberly Isabelle Elliott, Gabriella Grace Elliott (David), and newly born great-grandson, Philip Douglas Gillespie (Mary).

A small graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30,2026, at 11:00AM, at Franktown Cemetery in Franktown, Virginia. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Barrier Islands Center 7295 Young Street, Machipongo, Virginia 23405.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.