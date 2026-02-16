mary marsh

Mary Margaret Edwards Marsh, known to friends and family as “Moggie,” age 79, of Belle Haven, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on February 13, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 4, 1946, Moggie lived a life deeply rooted in faith, service, and unwavering devotion to her family and community.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Barry Byrd Marsh, her lifelong partner and best friend. Together, they built a beautiful life and shared 60 years of marriage filled with love, commitment, and devotion. She is also survived by her two children, Robert Sean Marsh and Kimberly Marsh McClaren.

Moggie was a proud and loving grandmother to five grandchildren: Miranda McClaren Hewitt, Jon Austin McClaren, Garrett Benson Marsh, Sean Patrick Marsh, and Madelyn Makenzie McClaren. She was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Harrison Ray Hewitt and Waylon Byrd Hewitt.

She is survived by her sisters, Bobbie Edwards Bayly and Mollie Johnson Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose Boole Edwards Johnson and William Robert Edwards; her stepfather, Connie Abel Colonna Johnson; her sister, Joan Edwards Harmon; and her great-granddaughter, Millie Wryn Hewitt.

Moggie loved her family fiercely and was deeply devoted to them. Her faith guided her life and her actions. She participated in three mission trips to Russian orphanages, explaining her calling simply and sincerely — that she felt God pulling her to give love to children who had little or none.

Professionally, Moggie dedicated more than 40 years to serving others as an employment officer and social worker, helping residents of Virginia’s Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach build better lives. Her compassion and dedication left a lasting impact on countless individuals and families.

Moggie and her husband were longtime antique collectors and owners of Exmore Antique & Crafts Emporium. They later founded Country Way Mercantile, an old-fashioned general store that reflected their shared love of history, craftsmanship, and community.

Moggie truly never met a stranger. People were naturally drawn to her warmth, kindness, and genuine interest in others. Her presence brought comfort, laughter, and connection to everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Her legacy of faith, love, and service will live on through her family and the many lives she touched.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 2:00PM, at Doughty Funeral Home with Rob Kelly officiating. Family will join friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be private in Belle Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., Inc., PO Box 164, Onley, Virginia 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.