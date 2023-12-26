Colton Garrett Ward, 30, entered the arms of Jesus on the morning of Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 surrounded by his parents and his beloved “Uncle Luke” Carpenter at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. He came into this world as a miracle with severe earthly disabilities on January 25th, 1993 to the proud parents of Charles G. Ward, Jr. and Roxane R. Ward of Exmore, Virginia.

Colton lived at home with his parents until the age of 15 when he went to live at St. Mary’s Home for Disabled Children in Norfolk, Virginia. Colton blossomed at St. Mary’s and accomplished things his doctors declared he would never do. He loved his family and life at St. Mary’s. Some of his favorite things were being on the swing, being on the porch, being walked around the campus, bumpy rides in the van, funny sounds and his iPad. His laughter was belly deep and contagious.

He was a joy and inspiration to all who were blessed enough to know him. Colton was a true testament to unconditional love, the kind our Heavenly Father calls each of us to be.

Colton fought the good fight, he loved life and fought through every adversity with a smile.

“ I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:” 2 Timothy 4:7

His family has been eternally changed by his presence and temporarily changed by his passing, as Colton was their greatest teacher. With shattered hearts, they mourn their loss but at the same time rejoice in the fact that “absent from the body is to be present with the Lord,” 2 Corinthians 5:8. Colton has been made whole.

Colton is survived by his parents: Roxane and Charles (Gil) of Exmore, VA; a special cousin Luke Carpenter of Exmore, VA; Aunt Patsy (Jimmy) Turner of Exmore, VA; Aunt Pam (Kris) Carpenter of Nassawadox, VA; Aunt Gloria (Woody) Hill of Severn, MD; Uncle Guy (Andrea) Dorey of Atlanta, GA; numerous cousins and his beloved family at St. Mary’s Home.

Colton was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Stella Dorey, Gil Masse, Charles and Marion Ward.

The family is eternally grateful for the many caretakers, prayer warriors and friends in Colton’s life.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28th at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Jonathon Carpenter officiating. Family will join friends at Doughty Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, December 27th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Colton to: ABSMHDC (Auxiliary Board of St. Mary’s Home for Disabled Children), P.O. Box 55076, Virginia Beach, VA 23471, or ABSMHDC, C/O Roxane Ward, 2517 Miles Wharf Rd., Exmore, VA 23350 or through PayPal: Auxiliary Board of St Mary’s Home for Disabled Children. All donations will be used to start the Colton Ward Foundation (more information to follow).

