Terry Milton Windsor

October 30, 2023
 |
Obituaries
A funeral service for Terry Milton Windsor, of Onancock, will be held at Onancock Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon at, with The Reverend Andy Cobb officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Holly Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 5 until 7. 

Flowers will be accepted, or contributions in Terry’s memory may be made to the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418 or online at www.foodbankonline.org/give

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

