Patricia Thompson Thornton, 72, of Temperanceville, wife of Edward L. Thornton, passed away on January 2, 2023 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA.

Born on May 27, 1950 she was the daughter of the late George B. Thompson and Sylva Roush Thompson. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dan Thompson.

In earlier times, Pat loved to babysit and take care of the elderly. She enjoyed watching football games, movies, classical music and talking on the phone with friends. Pat was a true friend to all, as she had a loving community of friends. She always had a loving smile.

Other than her husband, Edward, Patricia is survived by two brothers, Jack Thompson (Jane) and Jim Thompson (Katie Campbell); two sisters, Diane Gillies (John) and Pam Thompson of Oak Hall, VA; nieces, Lisa Bazos, Jenny Barker, Jackie Teixira and Kim Johnson; and nephews, Lucas Thompson and Jacob Daniel Thompson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm from Thornton Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Maddox officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Thornton Funeral Home.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to an ambulance and/or fire company of one’s choice.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

