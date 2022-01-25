Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team played Greenbrier Christian last night. The Vikings won the game by a score of 84 to 52. The Vikings move to 6-4 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they will host Atlantic Shores.

The Nandua Warriors boy’s basketball team host the Chincoteague Ponies last night. The Ponies won the game by a score of 66 to 49. The Warriors move to 3-5 on the season. The Ponies fall to 0-5 on season. The two teams will play again at Chincoteague on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies basketball team traveled to Nandua last night. The Ponies won the game by a score of 38 to 15. The Ponies move to 3-1 on the season. The Warriors fall to 2-5 on season. The two teams will play again at Chincoteague on Tuesday.

.