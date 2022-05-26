THERE IS A SMALL HOUND DOG – BLACK AND TAN WITH A CURLY TAIL – FOUND ON OCCAHANOCK ROAD WEARING A COLLAR WITH NO ID. THE DOG IS AT THE EXMORE TOWN OFFICE. PLEASE CALL 757 442 3114 IF THIS IS YOUR PUP.
