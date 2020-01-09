A brindle colored Pit Bull puppy is lost between Dogwood Drive and Redwood Drive near Melfa. He is a puppy but looks like a full grown dog. Wearing a red collar. Answers to Champ. Has white on face. If you see Champ please call 757-710-6212.
Related Posts
Lost Antique License Tag
December 17, 2018
Lost Cocker Spaniel
October 21, 2019
Two Lost Dogs in Franktown
January 16, 2018
Local Conditions
January 9, 2020, 5:04 pm
Sunny
39°F
39°F
7 mph
real feel: 36°F
current pressure: 31 in
humidity: 60%
wind speed: 7 mph E
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 5:02 pm
WESR Radio shared a post.
5 hours ago
CDL Class Info Session at 6pm today at ESCC !Information Session on ESCC CDL Classes at Workforce Development ! Thursday at 6pm in the WDS Great Hall. Get details on upcoming part-time and full-time class offerings. Call 757-789-7979 for more information. ... See MoreSee Less