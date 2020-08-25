A dog has been found in Accomac beside the Saw Mill Park. He is a very light yellow-almost white-in color. No collar. Pointed ears. Weighs around 15 pounds.
Call 710-8829 for more information.
Related Posts
Lost: Two Female Chocolate Labs
May 8, 2018
Glasses found at 4 Corners
April 19, 2019
Found Dog in Miona
October 16, 2019
Local Conditions
August 25, 2020, 4:46 pm
Sunny
88°F
88°F
9 mph
real feel: 93°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 56%
wind speed: 9 mph W
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:27 am
sunset: 7:42 pm
6 hours ago
Eastern Shore reports no COVID changes for second consecutive day - Shore Daily NewsFor the second consecutive day, the Eastern Shore reported no changes to its COVID-19 metrics. The Eastern Shore processed 88 tests in Tuesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 0%. Virginia repo...