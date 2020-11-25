A small black dog is running around in Melfa between Lee Street and Main Street. Wearing a red collar but no tag. He’s been there a couple of days and is now skittish so no one can catch him. There is also a chance of the dog being hit by a car. If this is your dog or you know the owner please call 710-2964. Looks like a miniature pinscher.
