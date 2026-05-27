Zavala, Sayers, Higbee and Craig win 3rd Annual Peggy Williams Memorial Golf Tournament

The winning group in the Peggy Williams Memorial Tournament was, left to right, Rudy Zavala, Gavin Sayers and Terry Higbee. Ethan Craig was absent when the photo was taken.

TThe third annual Peggy Williams Memorial Golf Tournament raised much-needed funds for foster children in Accomack County last Friday. Held at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, the tournament was sponsored by the club and the Accomack County Department of Social Services to support the approximately 30 foster children from Accomack County.

“The number of foster children from Accomack County has increased in recent years, and these funds help provide for special needs such as Christmas gifts, graduation presents, travel costs for field trips, sports equipment, and many other items not otherwise covered for children in residential facilities,” said Elena Zavala, Family Services Specialist for the Accomack County Department of Social Services.

Briana White added that hygiene products and hair styling can help teens during graduations, prom, and other special events. Funds from the tournament can also be used to purchase items that help ease the transition for both children and foster parents when a placement is made.

The late Peggy Williams worked in foster care services in Richmond before moving to the Eastern Shore and made annual donations to the foster care program on the Shore. The tournament is always held during the week of her May 17 birthday. Mrs. Williams was the wife of Johnny Williams, and Williams Funeral Home and Shore Crematory were major supporters of the tournament.

Pictured: left to right, Grayson Ross, Noah Pruitt and John T. Williams. Absent from the photo was Tom Sadtler.

Donations to support foster children can be made by sending a check to the Peggy Williams Fund, Accomack County Department of Social Services, P.O. Box 210, Accomac, Va. 23301.

Winning the tournament with a score of 59 in an advanced best-ball format was the team of Rudy Zavala, Gavin Sayers, Terry Higbee, and Ethan Craig.

Finishing second with a 60 was the foursome of Grayson Ross, Noah Pruitt, John T. Williams, and Tom Sadtler.

Michael McCluskey won the long drive contest.