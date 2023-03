8 year old, Bryce Rogers, the son of Deonte and Brenae Rogers, is lighting up the football fields with his spectacular play as linebacker and running back for the Outlaws in San Antonio, Texas.

Young Bryce, the son of Brenae Pettit, a standout athlete for Nandua High and Virginia Wesleyan, is turning heads on the football fields in Texas.

His aunts, Jaime and Jaterria Pettit, and grandmother, Collette Pettit-Douglas, were tremendous athletes for Nandua and Onancock High Schools, respectively.