The Northampton Yellow Jackets went to Middlesex Wednesday night with high hopes of upsetting Middlesex in the Class 1 Region A tournament but the 23-3 Chargers were able to hold off the Jackets winning the game 72-61. The Jackets finished their season at 16 and 8 with the 23-3 Chargers moving to take on the division leaders Lancaster tomorrow night at Lancaster. Congratulations to Coach Wayne Bell and the the Yellow Jackets for an excellent season.

The Lady Warriors will face the top seeded John Marshall Justices tonight in the Semi-Finals of the Region 2A tourament.

Broadwater Academy will begin their Metro Conference Tournament tonight. The Lady Vikings will be at home hosting Denbigh Baptist at 5:30 PM while the boys will travel to Greenbrier.

