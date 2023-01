Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets picked up their 4th win in a row on Saturday, defeating Rappahannock on the road 87 to 66. Ronyell Coston led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 33 points. Also in double figures were Ronrico Bugg with 15 points and Braden Justice with 11 points. The Yellow Jackets move to 11-4 on the season and will play at Nandua on Tuesday.

