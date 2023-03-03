The Northampton Yellow Jackets indoor Track Team had a good showing at the VHSL Class 2 Region A Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The following runners qualified for their Championship this week at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

The Girls Team placed 4th at the meet. A’Riyah Brisco took first prize in the 300 meter dash and the high jump and 2nd in the 55 meter dash. Lucy Lusk won first in the 500 meter dash and 2nd in the pole vault. Jerniya Chandler placed 8th in the 55 meter hurdles. The team of A’Riyah Brisco, Lucy Lusk, Lizania Uscanga and Jerniya Chandler took 3rd in the 4×400 meter relay. Peyton Sayers placed 7th in the 55 meter dash and the team of Miracle Brandon, Lucy Lusk, Jerniya Chandler and Peyton Sayers finished 7th in the 4×200 relay.

The Boys Team took 8th place. RonRico Bugg finished 5th in the 55 meter dash. The Team of Cory Ardrey, RonRico Bugg, Khaidn Davis and Elijah Hope finished 4th in the 4×200 relay. Ardrey, Davis, Hope and Jace Logan finished 4th in the 4×400 relay. James Applegate took silver in both the pole vault and the triple jump.