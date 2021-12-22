Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team played in the Joe Ellis basketball tournament held at Surry High School.

On Monday, the Yellow Jackets played the host Surry Cougars and lost of 71 to 65. They were led by Ronrico Bugg with 20 points.

On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets played the Sussex Central Tigers in the consolation game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Tigers by a score of 66 to 49 and were led by Ronyell Coston with 20 points.

The Yellow Jackets move to 2-3 on the season.

