The Northampton Yellow Jackets softball team shut out the Franklin Broncos by a score of 18 to 0.

Mollie Travis pitched a perfect game for the Yellow Jackets as she faced 15 batters and struck out 12 . She didn’t walk a batter and didn’t let a Bronco on base.

The Yellow Jackets scored 8 runs in the 1st inning, 3 runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings, and 4 runs in the 4th inning to make the final score 18 to 0.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 13 hits in the game. Mallory Hook had 3 hits in the game. Jada Giddens, Mollie Travis, and Charlotte Henderson each had 2 hits. Jillian Spence, Marlena Dzurko, and Emily Kellam each had hits.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets move to 3-5 on the season.

