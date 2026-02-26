Yellow Jackets lone Shore team to advance in Wednesday night playoff action

By Lyke Brankley

Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted Middlesex on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Region 1A Tournament and earned an 88–49 victory. The Yellow Jackets will now host the semifinal round Friday at 6 p.m. against Rappahannock.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to Armstrong on Wednesday night for the quarterfinals of the Region 2A Tournament and fell, 74–63. Arcadia finishes the season with a 13–9 record.

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to Lancaster on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Region 1A Tournament and were defeated, 60–26. The Ponies conclude the season at 9–10.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted St. Michael the Archangel on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Division 4 playoffs and lost, 42–27. Broadwater finishes the season with a 12–9 record.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to Greensville County on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Region 2A Tournament and fell, 63–57. Arcadia closes the season at 18–5.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets traveled to Essex on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Region 1A Tournament and lost, 64–38. Northampton ends the season with a 5–10 record.