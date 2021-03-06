Despite carrying a 12-8 lead into half time, the Northampton Yellow Jackets fell to the King and Queen Central Tigers Friday night by a final score 44-18.

A Yellow Jacket fumble on the first drive of the second half led to a 75-yard touchdown drive and the Tigers never took their foot off the gas.

Northampton’s Dustin Splawn carried the load for the Yellow Jackets’ offense, with 19 rushes for 162 yards. Starting Quarterback Liam Flynn added 9 carries for 43 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Trenton Johnson carried the ball 6 times for 61 yards.

Flynn was 6 for 11 passing for 80 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Yellow Jackets will next face Franklin Friday evening in Eastville. Game time is at 7:00 PM and will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR.

WESR will also broadcast this afternoon’s Broadwater Academy football game against Richmond Christian. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.

