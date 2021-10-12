After a game where the lead changed hands a couple of times, the Northampton Yellow Jackets needed points on their last possession to break a 20-20 tie against the Pointers of West Point Monday night.

With just over a minute left the jackets drove down to the three yard line of the Pointers and Dustin Splawn took it in for the score and to give the Jackets the lead.

West Point got the ball with 16 seconds left but was unable to score and the Yellow Jacket fans took to the field in celebration. Final score Northampton 26-West Point 20.

.