Yellow Jackets clinch ES District title with win over Firebirds

By Luke Brankley

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to play the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Tuesday night. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 58 to 33. With the win, the Warriors win the Eastern Shore district regular season in basketball. The Lady Warriors improve to 11-6 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they travel to play Crisfield. The Lady Ponies fall to 7-6 on the season and ends their regular season.

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors traveled also defeated the Chincoteague Ponies on Tuesday night 76 to 65. The Warriors improve to 10-8 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets topped the Arcadia Firebirds at home 60 to 50. With the win, the Yellow Jackets won the Eastern Shore District regular season in basketball. The Yellow Jackets improved to 14-6 on the season and will return to action on Friday as they travel to Snow Hill.