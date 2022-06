The Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated Auburn 1-0 in the 1A state semi-finals and now will advance to the State Championship game against Galax. That game begins at 10 AM Saturday morning. Best of luck Yellow Jackets!

The State Champion Nandua Warriors Varsity soccer team fell this morning in the State Semi-Finals to Salem High School 2-1 in overtime, ending the hopes of the Warriors having a repeat state championship.

.