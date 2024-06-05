Yellow Jackets Boys and Girls Soccer advance to State semifinals

Boys

1A

The Northampton Yellow Jacket boys soccer team hosted Altavista in the quarterfinals on the 1A state soccer tournament. The Yellow Jackets won by a score of 8 to 0. The Yellow Jackets advance to the semifinals and play Galax on Thursday at 9am in Salem.

2A

The Arcadia Firebirds boys soccer team traveled to Clarke County in the quarterfinals on the 2A state soccer tournament. The Firebirds lost by a score of 5 to 1 which ends their season.

Girls

1A

The Northampton Yellow Jackets girls soccer team traveled to play West Point in the quarterfinals on the 1A state soccer tournament. The Yellow Jackets won by a score of 3 to 2. Scoring goals for the Jackets were Edith Palacio, who scored a pair, and Liz Panuco. The Yellow Jackets advance to the semifinals and play Auburn on Thursday at 3pm in Salem.

2A

The Nandua Warriors Girls soccer team traveled to Clarke County in the quarterfinals on the 2A state soccer tournament. The Warriors lost by a score of 9 to 0 which ends their season.