Yellow Jackets and Warriors victorious in Friday night football

By Luke Brankley

In a game heard live on 103.3 FM WESR, the Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated the Arcadia Firebirds at Firebird field 44-14 Friday evening. The Yellow Jackets’ Kaidn Davis was named the Bojangles Player of the Game. The Yellow Jackets are now 8-1 on the season and the Firebirds fall to 2-7. The Yellow Jackets will host Northampton for the final local high school football regular season match next Friday night. The Firebirds will travel to John Marshall.

Nandua was victorious on the road Friday night against West Point, emerging with a 20-0 victory. The Warriors improve to 4-5 on the season.

