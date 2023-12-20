Yellow Jackets and Warriors advance to Joseph Ellis Tournament Finals

December 20, 2023
Image

Boys Basketball 

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team traveled to play Sussex Central in the Joseph Ellis Holiday Classic at Surry High School on Tuesday night.   The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 83 to 63.  The Yellow Jackets improve to 6-3 on the season and will play in the Championship game against Nandua at 5pm at Surry High School.

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team were also victorious in the opening round of the Joseph Ellis Holiday Classic at Surry High School on Tuesday night.  The Warriors defeated Surry 56 to 35 and improve to 3-2 on the season.

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team fell at home to Stonebridge on Tuesday night 45 to 27.   The Vikings fall to 2-3 on the season and will be in action again on January 1st as they travel to Chincoteague.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team also fell to Stonebridge on Tuesday night 35 to 33.  The Vikings fall to 4-3 on the season and will be in action again on January 3rd at Chincoteague.

