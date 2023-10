By Luke Brankley

The Broadwater Vikings football team traveled to Southampton Academy on Thursday night. The Vikings won the game by a score of 14 to 12. The Vikings improved to 5-3 on the season.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets football team traveled to Snow Hill on Thursday night. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 35 to 24. The Yellow jackets improve to 4-4 on the season.

