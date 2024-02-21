Yellow Jacket and Warriors win in Quarter-Finals

By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

1A Regionals

The Eastern Shore District Champs, Northampton Yellow Jackets, played in the quarterfinals of the division 1A basketball tournament on Tuesday night hosting Charles City. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 82 to 48. The win moves the Yellow Jackets into the semifinals where they will play at Middlesex on Thursday.

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to play Middlesex in the quarterfinals of the division 1A basketball tournament. The Ponies lost the game by a score of 66 to 45. The loss ends the season for the Ponies.

2A Regionals

The Nandua Warriors traveled to play Greensville County in the 2A regional basketball tournament on Tuesday night. The Warriors won the game by a score of 47 to 46. With the win, the Warriors will travel to play Bruton on Thursday in the semifinals.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to play Amelia on Tuesday in the 2A regional basketball tournament on Tuesday night. The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 65 to 62. The loss ends the season for the Firebirds.