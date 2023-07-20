Rick Worrell, center, and Greg Britton, right, are congratulated by Chris Stodghill, left, general manager of the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, for winning the first annual ESY&CC Open. The twosome shot a 154 in a two-day event using the Scramble and Chapman formats. Dave Zaft and Tiffany Bloom finished second with a 162.
