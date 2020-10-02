The Women’s Peninsula Golf Association, covering Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, held a tournament Sept. 29 at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club. The format was Best 2 Balls of 4. The first place low net team with a total score of 131, all from the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, included, from left, Margie Byrd, Peggy Tilghman, Nancy Kippenhan and Ginger Meisenhelder. First place gross with a score of 173 was the team of Carol Mears, Laurie Haugh and Margie Knight, all of Nutters Crossing, and Marcia Soule of Ocean City. No awards ceremony was held due to COVID-19 issues.