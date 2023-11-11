West Point edges Northampton in Region 1A Football Match

After being dominated by West Point 47-6 earlier in the season, the Northampton Yellow Jackets almost came out with a victory in the opening round of the Region 1A Football Tournament against the Pointers, falling 27-22.

West Point took a 21-0 lead into half time. But the Yellow Jackets came out of the second half and scored on a one yard touchdown run by Romano Onley and another 8 yard touchdown run by Elijah Hope in the third quarter. Onley punched in another one yard touchdown run to giving the Yellow Jackets a 23-21 lead with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately that’s where the scoring stopped for the Yellow Jackets. They were unable to put anymore points on the board and the Pointers marched down the field and scored the winning touchdown with under a minute left in the ball game.

The Yellow Jackets finish their season 5-6 overall.