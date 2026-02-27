WESR to broadcast tonights Northampton playoff basketball game

February 26, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Image

WESR is proud to broadcast tonight’s Northampton Yellow Jacket playoff basketball game.

The 2 seed Yellow Jackets will host the 3 seed Rappahannock Raiders this evening at 6:00 PM in the Semi-Finals of the Region A Tournament. The game will be called live by Kenny & Duane Walker.

Listeners can catch the live action on 103.3 FM WESR, stream online at ShoreDailyNews.com, on Alexa and on the Eastern Shore Radio App.

Tonight’s broadcast is sponsored by the Exmore Diner, Salt and Sand, E&O Pub, The Shanty, Deadrise Italian Kitchen and Brown Dog Ice Cream.

